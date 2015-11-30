ATHENS Nov 30 Greek banks will not need any
further recapitalisation after the latest round, in which the
European Central Bank put their additional capital needs at 14.4
billion euros, the ECB's Monetary Policy Strategy division head
Rasmus Rueffer said.
The recapitalisation of Greek banks, to be completed in the
coming days, was done through a mix of private and public money
to make the banks resilient to an adverse scenario in which more
of their loans would not be paid back if the economy slumps.
"We can trust that this (assessment) has been done very
thoroughly and showed all the shortfalls that were there,"
Rueffer told a business conference.
"Suggestions that more will be are unfounded," he said.
The ECB carried out an asset quality review and stress tests
of the four biggest Greek banks in October after they were
weakened by political instability that led to deposit flight and
the imposition of capital controls in July which remain in
force.
