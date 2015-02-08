ATHENS Feb 8 The chief executive and chairman
of Greek bank National Bank of Greece plan to step
down from their roles in the next few days, CEO Alexandros
Tourkolias told Reuters on Sunday.
The move comes barely two weeks after leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras took government and often happens after
an election.
"The chairman Mr Zannias and I plan to start the procedure
(to depart from our posts) in the next few days," Tourkolias
said.
Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF holds majority stakes in
three of the country's four biggest banks including the National
Bank.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; writing by Costas Pitas;
editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)