ATHENS Feb 20 Greek bank deposit outflows
accelerated to over 1 billion euros over the past two days,
returning to some of the highest daily levels seen this year,
two senior banking sources told Reuters on Friday.
Outflows topped 500 million euros over Wednesday and
Thursday with Greeks nervous ahead of a three-day weekend, given
memories of capital controls imposed on Cyprus in 2013 over a
long weekend, one senior banker said.
Monday is a public holiday marking the start of Greek
Orthodox Lent season. Fears of capital controls have risen in
recent days as Athens struggles to reach a deal with the euro
zone for continued funding. The government denies any plans for
such controls.
"Depositors have connected the three-day weekend with the
capital controls that happened in Cyprus," the banker said,
noting that the Cypriot situation was different since it was
triggered by the collapse of a bank.
A second banking source with knowledge of the outflows
confirmed the level of deposit outflows over the two days.
The bleeding from banks put outflow levels close to the
worst seen in January - when an estimated 12 billion euros left
the system over the whole month - before slowing somewhat in
February, bankers said.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Deepa Babington)