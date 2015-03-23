ATHENS, March 23 Christos Sclavounis, chairman of the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund -- Greece's bank bailout vehicle, resigned on Monday, a banking source told Reuters.

"Mr Sclavounis submitted his resignation on Monday," the source said on condition of anonymity, without stating the reason for his departure.

Sclavounis headed the HFSF's nine-member general council. Members of the council are selected by a committee which includes representatives from Greece's finance ministry and the Bank of Greece.

The source did not say who was likely to replace Sclavounis. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Hugh Lawson)