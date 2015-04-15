ATHENS, April 15 The use of so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) by Greek banks rose by 4.4 percent in March as an outflow of deposits continued, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

Emergency funding from the Greek central bank, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, rose to 68.51 billion euros ($72.6 billion) last month from 65.64 billion in February, the data showed.

Banks suffered deposit outflows of 24 billion euros over December to February as jitters over the government's standoff with euro zone partners on required reforms prompted savers to withdraw cash to stash at home or to send abroad.

Deposit outflow data for March is expected later in the month. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)