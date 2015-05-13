ATHENS May 13 The use of so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) by Greek banks rose by 8.6 percent in April from the previous month as deposit outflows continued, Bank of Greece data showed on Wednesday.

Emergency funding from the Greek central bank, which is more costly than borrowing from the European Central Bank, rose to 74.37 billion euros ($83.6 billion) last month from 68.51 billion in March, the data showed.

Greek banks suffered deposit outflows of 24.2 billion euros over December to March as jitters over the government's standoff with its euro zone partners on a cash-for-reforms deal prompted savers to withdraw cash to stash at home or to send abroad.

Deposit outflow data for April is expected later in the month.

On Tuesday the ECB raised the cap on emergency funding Greek banks can draw from the Bank of Greece against collateral by 1.1. billion euros to 80 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8897 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)