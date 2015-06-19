ATHENS, June 19 Greece's banking system remains stable, the central bank governor said in a statement on Friday, seeking to calm worries after a surge in bank deposit outflows this week.

Greek central bank chief Yannis Stournaras made the comments after a meeting with the coordinator of Greece's team negotiating with creditors, Euclid Tsakalotos, to discuss the deadlocked talks and the banking system.

"The Bank of Greece governor confirms the stability of the banking system, which is fully secured by the joint actions of the Bank of Greece and the European Central bank," the Greek central bank said in a statement.

Greek savers have pulled 3 billion euros out of banks this week, sources have told Reuters, as fears grow that Athens will default at the end of the month without a deal with its creditors. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, Writing by Deepa Babington)