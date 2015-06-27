BNP Paribas' Q1 profit increase powered by trading rebound
PARIS, May 3 BNP Paribas reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong fixed income and equities trading, which helped offset weak retail banking where revenues fell.
ATHENS, June 27 The head of the Greek Bank Association Louka Katseli said on Saturday ATMs of banks were being replenished smoothly, following a government call for a referendum on a cash-for-reforms deal.
Katseli, who also chairs the National Bank of Greece , told the Athens News Agency that wherever "isolated problems" appeared due to an increase in outflows it was being dealt with "as soon as possible" by the Central Bank of Greece. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)
PARIS, May 3 BNP Paribas reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong fixed income and equities trading, which helped offset weak retail banking where revenues fell.
May 3 As the United States adapts to the presidency of Donald Trump and faces rising tensions abroad, Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders will descend on Omaha, Nebraska this weekend seeking reassurance, from Warren Buffett.