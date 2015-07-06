ATHENS, July 6 Greek banks will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday and a daily limit on cash withdrawals will stay at 60 euros, the head of the Greek banking association said.

Greek banks were shuttered all last week after the collapse of negotiations on an aid deal and had officially been due to reopen on Tuesday, before Greeks voted resoundingly to reject bailout terms sought by creditors in a referendum on Sunday.

"We decided to extend the bank holiday by two days - Tuesday and Wednesday," Louka Katseli said after a meeting with finance ministry and banking representatives. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington)