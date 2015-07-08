ATHENS, July 8 Greece will issue a ministerial
decree later on Wednesday to extend a bank holiday that has
already lasted for eight working days, a government official
said, as Athens seeks to convince sceptical partners for a new
aid deal.
"The bank holiday will be extended," the official said,
without providing further details.
Banks are struggling to keep their automated teller machine
networks fed with banknotes to dispense cash at the daily
withdrawal limit of 60 euros, gradually using up the remaining
cash buffer in the system.
Last week Greece issued a decree imposing capital controls
and closing its banks after the European Central Bank froze a
vital lifeline of emergency funds following the breakdown of
bailout talks between Athens and its creditors.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)