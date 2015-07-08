Kotak sets price range for Rs58bn share sale
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
ATHENS, July 8 Greek banks will remain closed for the rest of the week and a 60-euro per day ATM withdrawal limit will remain in force, Greek state television reported on Wednesday.
The government ordered the banks to close their doors on Monday, June 29, after the collapse of negotiations on an international aid deal. The decree, already extended once, was due to expire on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Matt Robinson)
SINGAPORE, May 11 (IFR) - Private Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank has set the price range at Rs930–Rs936 for its Rs57.6bn–Rs58bn (US$895m–$901m) qualified institutional placement.
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 242,774 dinars versus loss of 506,470 dinars year ago