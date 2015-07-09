ATHENS, July 9 Greek banks have enough liquidity
in cash machines to serve the public until Monday, Louka
Katseli, head of the Greek bank association said on Thursday.
"We know that everything is secured until Monday," Katseli
told Greece's Skai TV.
Greek authorities have extended a shutdown of the country's
banks until July 13, restricting cash withdrawals to 60 euros
per day. The closure was enforced on June 29, following the
collapse of aid negotiations between Greece and international
creditors.
