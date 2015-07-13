BRIEF-Camino Minerals says intends to raise up to $2.5 mln
* Camino Minerals - intends to raise up to $2.5 million by way of private placement, to fund a phase 2 drill program at Los Chapitos project in Southern Peru
ATHENS, July 13 Greek banks will remain shut through to July 15 inclusive, the Finance Ministry confirmed on Monday, extending a two-week shutdown of the nation's banks.
Greece imposed capital controls, rationing cash to a daily withdrawal limit of 60 euros from automatic teller machines on June 29 after a wave of withdrawals threatened to overwhelm the system.
Earlier, bankers told Reuters the banks would remain shut until at least Wednesday, when the situation would be reassessed. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)
* Camino Minerals - intends to raise up to $2.5 million by way of private placement, to fund a phase 2 drill program at Los Chapitos project in Southern Peru
ATHENS, May 2 Greece has agreed to sell coal-fired plants and coal mines equal to about 40 percent of its dominant power utility Public Power Corp's coal-fired capacity, to help open up its electricity market, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.