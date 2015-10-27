BRIEF-Beijing Airport High-Tech Park to invest 20 mln yuan to set up tourism development JV
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
ATHENS Oct 27 Greece needs to have its biggest lenders recapitalised by the end of the year, EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.
"We all agree to finalise bank recapitalisation by end of this year," Dombrovskis said after meeting Greece's central bank governor Yannis Stournaras. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
* Says it will invest 20 million yuan to set up a tourism development JV with partners
DUBAI, May 8 A slight recovery in oil prices and an overall positive mood in global shares following the outcome of the French election may help lift major stock markets in the Gulf on Monday after they fell 1 percent or more in the previous session.