BRIEF-NN Group and Delta Lloyd take next step in legal merger preparations
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
ATHENS Oct 27 The results of the European Central Bank's health check on Greece's four big banks, which will be released on Saturday, will be better than expected, a Bank of Greece official said Tuesday.
"They (capital shortfalls) will be below the limits of what was expected," the official said, declining to be named.
The ECB conducted an asset quality review and a stress test on National Bank, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha Bank under baseline and adverse scenarios on the future course of the economy and projected credit losses.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* ADDENDUM TO TECHNICAL INFORMATION MEMORANDUM IN CONNECTION WITH LEGAL MERGER PREPARATIONS TO BE ISSUED BY EXCHANGE AGENT ABN AMRO
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, May 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of CMB Financial Leasing Co., Ltd. (CMB Leasing) and CMB International Leasing Management Limited (CMB International Leasing) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the ratings are Stable. Shanghai-based CMB Leasing, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Merchants Bank (CMB, BBB/Stable), provides equipment, shipping, and aviation leasing services. CMB Int