ATHENS, March 15 Greek banks must address their
high load of bad loans to be able to fully fund the economy and
strategic defaulters should be "the first to be targeted" in
this effort, a source familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday.
"Repossession of collateral would raise awareness that banks
are taking action," the source said.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said there
was "no reason to change" targets for the so called
non-performing exposures (NPEs), which include loans past due
more than 90 days (NPLs) and restructured credit likely to turn
bad.
"They are medium-term targets. The beginning of the year was
a bit disappointing," the source said.
