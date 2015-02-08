(Adds Kathimerini report)

ATHENS Feb 8 The chief executive and chairman of National Bank of Greece plan to step down from their roles in the next few days, CEO Alexandros Tourkolias told Reuters on Sunday.

The move comes barely two weeks after leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took office. Board changes at National Bank often happen after elections in Greece.

"The chairman Mr (George) Zannias and I plan to start the procedure (to depart from our posts) in the next few days," Tourkolias said.

Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF holds a majority stake in three of the country's four biggest banks including National Bank, the country's largest lender.

On Sunday, Kathimerini newspaper reported that economist and ex minister Louka Katseli and George Michelis, who has worked for Greece's Emporiki Bank and Eurobank, are expected to take on the two roles.

Tourkolias declined to comment on the names mentioned in the report. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)