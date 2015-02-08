(Adds Kathimerini report)
ATHENS Feb 8 The chief executive and chairman
of National Bank of Greece plan to step down from
their roles in the next few days, CEO Alexandros Tourkolias told
Reuters on Sunday.
The move comes barely two weeks after leftist Prime Minister
Alexis Tsipras took office. Board changes at National Bank often
happen after elections in Greece.
"The chairman Mr (George) Zannias and I plan to start the
procedure (to depart from our posts) in the next few days,"
Tourkolias said.
Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF holds a majority stake in
three of the country's four biggest banks including National
Bank, the country's largest lender.
On Sunday, Kathimerini newspaper reported that economist and
ex minister Louka Katseli and George Michelis, who has worked
for Greece's Emporiki Bank and Eurobank, are expected
to take on the two roles.
Tourkolias declined to comment on the names mentioned in the
report.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; writing by Costas Pitas;
editing by Jeremy Gaunt)