LONDON, June 16 The euro zone's body for dealing
with failing banks said on Tuesday it was in close contact with
Greek regulators as the country's banks face tough times.
"Greek banks are living in a challenging economic
environment,", Elke Koenig, chairman of the Single Resolution
Board told the European Parliament.
"But the promising part of that is they have a very engaged
and very active resolution team. We are in close contact with
our Greek colleagues," she added.
From January 2016, the SRB will be responsible for dealing
with failures among the euro zone's top 150 lenders.
Greek banks were some of the biggest decliners on the market
on Monday, and suffered deposit outflows of about 400 million
euros ($449 million) as the pace of daily withdrawals picked up
from last week, bankers said.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)