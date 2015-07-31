(Adds detail)
ATHENS, July 31 Greece will make it a priority
to recapitalise the nation's banks by the end of this year,
probably using a bail-out fund to plug capital shortfalls, a
Greek central bank official told Reuters on Friday.
"Our number one priority is to avoid a bail-in on Greek
banks. If the recapitalisation occurs by the end of this year -
this way we will avoid a bail-in," the official said on
condition of anonymity.
Greek banks may need as much as 25 billion euros to
recapitalise, a shortfall exacerbated by an outflow of deposits.
The flood of money leaving the country culminated in authorities
imposing capital controls on June 29 to prevent a financial
meltdown.
"We want all processes, of the stress tests, the asset
quality review and the recapitalisation to have been concluded
by the end of the year," the official said.
"It is most likely that the recapitalisation will occur like
the last one, through a bank bailout fund," he said, referring
to a previous cash injection Greek banks received through the
Hellenic Financial Stability Fund.
In January 2016, an EU directive comes into effect setting
resolution processes for banks. They can include, after all
other recapitalisation options have failed, asking bank clients
to forfeit deposits - a bail-in.
Such a process was first tested in the euro zone in Cyprus,
where depositors saw 47.5 percent of their cash exceeding
100,000 euros converted into equity to recapitalise lender Bank
of Cyprus.
That bail-in was contingent to Cyprus receiving an
international bailout in 2013 when international lenders refused
to stump up recapitalisation cash for banks amid concerns the
island's debt would become unsustainable.
