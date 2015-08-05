(Updates throughout, adds stock market rout)
By Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS Aug 5 Greece and its international
lenders want the country's struggling banks to be recapitalised
by the end of the year, Greece's finance minister said on
Wednesday, a move that would avoid new rules forcing large
depositors to pay for some of it.
Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said that both sides
discussing a new bailout for Greece were on the same page
regarding the speed needed for recapitalisation.
"We discussed the recapitalisation issue of Greek banks.
They (creditors) want, as do we, to complete the process soon
... by the end of the year," he told reporters after a meeting
with representatives of the European Union and the International
Monetary Fund.
The EU estimates that the Greek banking sector will need
anything from 10 billion euros to 25 billion euros, but the
exact amount needed would depend on the results of stress tests
and asset-quality reviews.
Greek banks have seen billions of euros flow out of accounts
this year as the potential for Greece being thrown out of the
euro zone grew. Capital controls were imposed to stop the flow.
Shares in the country's listed banks have crashed since the
stock market opened on Monday after a five week shut down as
part of the capital controls.
The bank sector index has lost 63 percent in the
three sessions since Monday.
STRESS TESTS
Part of the reason is concern about recapitalisation, which
will mean that existing shareholders will see their holdings
diluted.
The stress tests and asset reviews may take some time, but
the negotiators are keen to get it done by the end of the year
when so-called bail-in rules kick in.
These would mean that large depositors, including companies,
would lose money as part of the recapitalisation programme,
taking a haircut or charge.
"They (the creditors) also agree that there must not be a
haircut on bank deposits," Tsakalotos said.
One of the biggest losers in the bank-stock rout, meanwhile,
may have been the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, which
pumped 25 billion euros into Greek banks in exchange for shares
in 2013, becoming their major shareholder.
It has no remaining fund to plug capital shortfalls as its
remaining cushion of 10.9 billion euros was returned to the
European Financial Stability Facility earlier this year.
(Writing by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by Ralph Boulton)