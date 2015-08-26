ATHENS, Aug 26 Greek banks need to be
recapitalised for a third time to bolster their equity base and
attract back deposits they lost during a months-long standoff
between the leftist government and its international lenders.
This ended with agreement earlier this month on a new bailout
programme.
Greece's European and IMF lenders have urged Athens to open
up the market for the hiving off or disposal of non-performing
loans and to look at setting up a bad bank to deal with a
massive bad loan burden afflicting the banks.
Following are details of the problem:
* Non-performing exposures (NPEs) reached 40.8 percent of
Greek banks' loan portfolios in the first quarter of 2015,
topping 100 billion euros ($115 billion). NPEs include
non-performing loans (NPLs) that are in arrears for more than 90
days, and credit not yet classified as non-performing but where
payments are overdue and are unlikely to be repaid without
liquidation of the pledged collateral.
* NPEs are up from 39.9 percent in December 2014, according
to the Bank of Greece.
* Breakdown of NPEs per loan category (%)
--------------------------------------
Consumer loans 51.3 pct
Business loans 39.8 pct
-Small business 63 pct
-SMEs 54 pct
Mortgages 35.6 pct
* Sectors of the economy showing the highest NPE ratios:
Sector NPE ratio (% of total loans in sector)
-----------------------------------------------------------
Commerce 54 pct
Construction 49 pct
Manufacturing 47.8 pct
Textiles 71 pct
Energy 3.5 pct
Shipping 28.8 pct
Wood, furniture 63 pct
Agriculture 61.4 pct
------------------------
source: Bank of Greece
* Banks wrote off 1.98 billion euros of loans last year, up
fivefold from 363 million euros in 2013, as a way of gradually
cleaning up their portfolios.
* NPL loan coverage through accumulated provisions made by
the banks rose to 55.8 percent last year from 49.3 percent in
2013.
* Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios (% of total loans)
December 2014 December 2013
-------------------------------
Total 33.8 pct 31.9 pct
Mortgages 28.6 26.1
Consumer credit 49.5 47.3
Business loans 33.5 31.8
* Non performing loan (NPL) ratios per bank (end-March 2015)
Bank NPL ratio
--------------------------------------
National Bank 24.3 pct
Piraeus Bank 39 pct
Eurobank 34 pct
Alpha Bank 33.8 pct
* Banks' lending to the economy (April 2015 balances, bln
euros)
Total lending Corporate Financial/Insurance Households
------------------------------------------------------------
211.8 101.7 6.6 96.5
----
Mortgage 69.3
Consumer 25.7
Misc. 1.5
* Banks' total deposits (billion euros)
Total in euro in other currencies
April 2015
--------------------------------------
133.5 126.4 7.04
April 2014
----------
161.4
($1 = 0.8725 euros)
