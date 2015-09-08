(Adds quotes, details)
ATHENS, Sept 8 A review of Greek banks' loan
portfolios by the European Central Bank will be completed by the
end of the month, paving the way for their recapitalisation
later this year, a Greek central bank official said on Tuesday.
The European Union estimates that Greece's four big banks
will need between 10 billion euros ($11.18 billion) and 25
billion euros to shore up their capital reserves, but the exact
amount needed will depend on the results of ECB stress tests and
asset-quality reviews.
"The asset-quality review will be completed by end-September
and their recapitalisation must be done by end-December," the
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.
Greece's systemic banks, National Bank, Alpha Bank
, Piraeus and Eurobank are
majority owned by the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF)
apart from Eurobank. They will be recapitalised for the third
time since 2012, as they remain burdened by bad loans.
The central bank wants private investor participation to be
maintained in Greek banks, the official said, ruling out any
mergers between the country's four systemic banks.
A working group from Greece's bank bailout fund, the finance
ministry and the Bank of Greece will prepare the legal framework
required for their recapitalisation, the official said.
Greek banks have seen billions of euros flow out of accounts
this year when Greece was at risk of being thrown out of the
euro zone. Capital controls were imposed to stop the flow.
Greek authorities are not planning to relax a current
420-euro weekly cash-withdrawal limit, but aim to ease
restrictions on companies, particularly importers, the official
said.
"In July, we were able to fund about 50 percent of imports
compared to the same month a year ago, and in August there was
an improvement to 80 percent," the official said.
($1 = 0.8942 euros)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)