ATHENS, Sept 23 Greek banks' capital shortfall
may reach the upper end of a 10-25 billion euro ($11-28 billion)
range set out in the country's third bailout, financial daily
Kathimerini said on Wednesday.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has been assessing the
capital needs of Greece's top four banks -- National Bank
, Piraeus, Eurobank and Alpha
.
Official results are not expected until the end of October.
But the paper said checks on business loans had come in worse
than expected and banks were expecting a similarly bleak picture
when it came to retail consumer loans.
Kathimerini said the ECB was using collateral values on
mortgage loans that were 30 percent lower than those suggested
by the banks.
"It is estimated that from the assessment of loan portfolios
there is a capital shortfall that exceeds 10 billion euros, on
which the needs that will emerge from the stress test will be
added," the paper said.
"On this basis, analysts estimate the final capital need may
approach 20 billion euros."
Banking insiders have estimated that the ECB's health check
could identify a capital shortfall of up to 15 billion euros
($17 billion).
Bankers have said that the sector's recapitalisation should
not alienate investors by diluting existing shareholdings too
heavily, as this could endanger efforts to regain the investor
confidence needed for economic recovery.
(1 US dollar = 0.8974 euro)
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Andrew Heavens)