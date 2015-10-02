BRUSSELS Oct 2 Greece is likely to qualify for
recapitalisation funds for its banks by a Nov. 15 deadline
because the payment depends mainly on financial sector reforms
that it can implement by then, euro zone officials said on
Friday.
The euro zone bailout fund has up to 25 billion euros ($28
billion) earmarked for the recapitalisation of the Greek banking
sector under Athens' third bailout.
Of that total, 10 billion is already in an account in
Luxembourg, ready to be wired to Greece.
If European Central Bank stress tests of Greek banks show
that they need more capital, and money offered by private
investors for Greek banks is not enough, cash from the remaining
15 billion could be used, provided Athens implements the
financial sector part of the bailout reforms by Nov. 15.
Euro zone deputy finance ministers discussed the reforms and
the timetable of disbursements at a teleconference on Friday.
They decided to divide the reforms that Greece needs to make
in order to receive the remaining 3 billion euros in financing
for this year, and the 15 billion for banks, into two sets.
The first set would contain 48 action points and laws which
would have to be completed or passed by parliament by
mid-October, officials said. Their completion would be the basis
for the disbursement of 2 billion out of the 3 billion euros.
The remaining one billion and the 15 billion for banks would
depend on the second set of reform milestones.
"The tendency is to have the financial sector reforms
separated from the first full review," one euro zone official
with knowledge of the discussions said.
"So the 15 billion could be released on the completion of
the financial sector reforms alone," the official said.
Two other officials confirmed that was the plan.
The Greek parliament is to start passing the necessary laws
on Oct. 9th.
Euro zone officials acknowledged that most of the reforms in
the 3-year Greek bailout programme were to be done at the
beginning of the period, but said it was only fair given than
roughly half of the total of 86 billion euros will also have
been disbursed by the end of the year.
The deputy finance ministers' decision will need to be
endorsed by euro zone finance ministers at their meeting in
Luxembourg on Monday.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
