ATHENS, March 23 The chairman of Greece's bank
bailout vehicle HFSF resigned on Monday, the third senior
management change in the finance sector since the anti-bailout
leftist Syriza party took power in January.
Greek banks have suffered badly as rising political tensions
and fears of a Greek euro zone exit prompted savers to pull out
deposits, squeezing liquidity levels.
"Christos Sclavounis ... submitted his resignation to the
Minister of Finance, which was accepted," the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund said, confirming what a banking source had
earlier told Reuters.
The HFSF, funded from Greece's 240 billion euro EU-IMF
bailout, has recapitalised the country's banking sector and also
used its funds to wind down non-viable lenders.
The HFSF did not say why Sclavounis had stepped down or who
would replace him.
Sclavounis headed the HFSF's nine-member general council
that is selected by a committee which includes representatives
from Greece's finance ministry and the Bank of Greece.
Sclavounis joined the HFSF in 2013 and his resignation marks
the third high-ranking change in Greece's financial sector since
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took power vowing to reverse the
austerity policies that underpin the bailout programme.
The chairman and CEO of lender Eurobank resigned
in February and earlier on Monday Greece's largest lender
National Bank named a new chief executive and board
president.
The HFSF has remaining funds of 10.9 billion euros in
European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF) bonds, which were
handed over to the European Stability Mechanism (ESM).
Despite a brief respite following a deal between Greece and
its European partners on Feb. 20, banking sources told Reuters
that outflows began to rise last week, reaching 300 million
euros on Wednesday, the highest in a single day since the
agreement.
Tsipras held talks in Berlin on Monday with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel about his plans to reform Greece's
economy.
