ATHENS, July 6 Greece's banks will stay closed
at least until Friday, four banking sources said on Monday, as
the country tries to reopen bailout negotiations with official
creditors and save its financial system from collapse.
Greece issued a decree last week imposing capital controls
and ordered banks to close after the European Central Bank (ECB)
froze a vital financial lifeline following the breakdown of
bailout talks between Athens and its foreign creditors.
The crisis has deepened further following Greek voters'
rejection in a referendum on Sunday of the terms of the
country's international aid bailout, sharply increasing the risk
of Greece leaving the euro zone.
Banks are struggling to keep their automated teller machine
(ATM) networks fed with banknotes and dispense cash at the set
daily withdrawal limit of 60 euros, gradually using up the
remaining cash buffer in the system.
"The bank holiday will be extended until Friday or next
Monday," one senior banker told Reuters.
The decree expires on Monday and the government is expected
to issue a new decree to replace it. Senior bankers are expected
to meet the finance minister about the situation later on
Monday.
Without fresh emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the
Greek central bank, bankers estimate that the availability of
cash may start tightening after two to three days, which could
lead authorities to lower the daily withdrawal limit.
"With the amount of remaining cash in the system, it is not
certain that we can go until the end of the weekend at the daily
limit of 60 euros," said another banker, who expected the ECB to
keep the ELA funding cap at 89 billion euros on Monday.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington
and Gareth Jones)