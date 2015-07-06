* ECB emergency funds frozen for banks
* Decision keeps pressure on Athens
* Symbolic step on security sends warning
* Banks to stay shut on Tuesday and Wednesday
By John O'Donnell and George Georgiopoulos
FRANKFURT/ATHENS, July 6 The European Central
Bank (ECB) kept a tight funding grip on Greece's banks on Monday
in a move that will see the country's shuttered lenders run out
of cash soon.
The measure ensures that Greek banks must stay closed for
the time being and keeps pressure on Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras a day ahead of a meeting of euro zone leaders in
Brussels where he needs to present a new reform plan to try and
restart rescue talks for Greece.
The ECB also demanded a steeper haircut or discount on the
collateral Greek banks offer in return for funding, a largely
symbolic step that does not curb banks' access to funds but may
serve as a warning to Athens that patience is running thin.
Greece's central bank had asked for more support from the
ECB, according to a banking source, but that was rebuffed after
Greeks voted overwhelmingly to reject the terms of an
international bailout on Sunday, raising doubts about the future
of Greece within the currency bloc.
Euro zone central bank chiefs and ECB President Mario
Draghi's executive decided instead to keep so-called Emergency
Liquidity Assistance (ELA) at its current level, leaving Greek
banks, and in turn Athens, with little or no room for manoeuvre.
Maintaining the status quo gives Greek banks little time
before they use up all of the roughly 89 billion euros of
funding available and ensures that they will remain closed in
the coming days as cash runs dry.
The government had initially pledged to reopen Greek banks
on Tuesday but the head of the Greek banking association said
they would stay closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The increase of the discount or haircut on some collateral
used to tap funding was about 10 percent but a Greek banking
source said its overall impact would be limited.
Greek banks have spare security to hand over, which means
that the higher discount will simply require them to pledge more
collateral but not reduce their use of current emergency
funding, a person familiar with the matter said.
The ECB stopped short of what some officials describe as the
'nuclear' option of withdrawing existing support, a measure that
would trigger their immediate collapse.
Greek banks were closed all last week after negotiations on
an aid deal broke down.
Banks are struggling to keep their automated teller machine
(ATM) networks fed with banknotes and dispense cash at the set
daily withdrawal limit of 60 euros, gradually using up the
remaining cash buffer in the system.
