By Huw Jones
| LONDON, July 8
LONDON, July 8 Markets are coping well with
uncertainty over Greece's future in the euro zone, with little
sign so far of contagion that would undermine wider European
Union financial stability, the bloc's banking regulator said on
Wednesday.
Euro zone members have given Greece until the end of the
week to come up with a proposal for sweeping reforms in return
for loans that will keep the country from crashing out of the
euro.
"What we are seeing is a rather ordered reaction among
investors and the pressure on equity of banks is rather limited
but cautious monitoring and vigilance remain key," a European
Banking Authority (EBA) spokesman said in response to questions
from Reuters.
"The focus of our work now is to make sure we have full
coordination of actions between all the authorities, to share
information," the spokesman added.
The watchdog, which coordinates supervision of banks across
the EU, said direct contagion from the Greek crisis is minimal,
with little sign of indirect contagion, such as large investor
withdrawals from funds.
Bulgaria is seen as potentially vulnerable as more than a
fifth of its banking assets are Greek-owned and the central bank
has stepped up checks of local lenders.
The EBA spokesman backed comments from the Bulgarian
authorities that "firewalls" were in place to protect banks from
Greek contagion.
The prospect of "Grexit" has raised concerns that many EU
states have not learned the lessons of Lehman Bank's crash seven
years ago by putting in place the tools needed to deal quickly
with a failing lender to avoid destabilising markets.
The EU has passed into law its banks recovery and resolution
directive (BRRD), giving national supervisors tools for dealing
with failing banks, particularly on a cross-border basis.
It has been EU law since January but 13 of the bloc's 28
countries have yet to put it on their statute books, meaning
some of the legal powers may not be immediately available.
The EU's executive European Commission has launched legal
proceedings against laggards.
The euro zone's new Single Resolution Board (SRB) won't have
full powers to wind down a euro zone bank until next January.
Greece has only partially implemented the BRRD but it does have
a national bank resolution authority.
Many countries lacked such tools during the 2007-09
financial crisis, making it harder for supervisors to intervene
quickly to limit fallout from bank failures.
Despite nearly half of EU states not having implemented it
into national law, the EBA said the BRRD is now the manual for
coordinating action on bank failures.
The watchdog is making this clear to all EU states during
regular conference calls with national supervisors as the Greek
crisis unfolds, it said.
"There is concern that countries should have moved faster to
implement BRRD but our reading is that you can and should go a
long way to using it," the EBA spokesman said.
"Ensuring full cooperation according the rules set out in
the BRRD has been the most important focus of the EBA efforts so
far, and the authority reported a good reaction to its pressure
in that direction," the spokesman added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)