ATHENS Oct 20 Recapitalising Greece's four main
banks will cost less than 20 billion euros ($23 billion), two
senior bankers with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday ahead of the outcome of an assessment of their needs
expected by the end of the month.
Capital controls, new austerity measures imposed as part of
the country's third bailout and a mountain of non-performing
loans have increased the credit risk and deteriorated the
profitability outlook of Greece's banks.
The European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism is
currently assessing the capital needs of National Bank of Greece
, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and Eurobank
.
"The capital shortfall for the four systemic banks should be
less than 20 billion euros," said one senior banker who declined
to be named.
The ECB declined to comment. It is expected to release the
results of the financial health check on the banks on Oct. 31,
another banker with knowledge of the matter said.
Fresh capital is needed to tackle the Greek financial
system's credit quality problems, where bad loans exceed 100
billion euros or about 45 percent of all bank loan portfolios.
Under an international bailout agreed last summer, Greece is
set to receive up to 25 billion euros of international money to
recapitalise its banks, three of which are majority-owned by
Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF.
"In any case the bill will be below 20 billion euros,"
another senior banker said. "Banks are readying new share
offerings and will announce them right after the stress test
results."
Banking regulators at the single supervisory mechanism have
signalled that deferred tax credits, or DTCs, will not be an
issue in their assessment of the banks and will be accepted as
core tier 1 capital, bankers said.
"The DTCs are counted in core equity capital based on Basel
rules. This is not a Greek patent, so there should not be an
issue," one of the bankers said.
Greek banks had DTCs of 12.7 billion euros at the end of the
first quarter, making up about 51 percent of their core
regulatory capital.
