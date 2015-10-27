(Updates throughout)
By Lefteris Papadimas and Michele Kambas
ATHENS Oct 27 Greece and international lenders
must recapitalise its banks by the end of the year and swiftly
finalise an assessment of the country's bailout-mandated
economic reforms, EU Commission Vice-President Valdis
Dombrovskis said on Tuesday.
Unless Greece's four biggest banks are recapitalised before
legislation takes effect in January, depositors will be liable
for plugging capital shortfalls, he said.
"Euro group conclusions on this question are quite clear,
that recapitalisation of the banks is to take place after the
first review, but no later than the 15th of November,"
Dombrovskis told Greece's Skai TV in an interview.
Dombrovskis - in Athens to discuss the reforms Greece needs
to complete under terms of an 86-billion-euro
($95-billion)bailout - said that things would get "more
complicated" if that did not happen.
"Then you need to apply the Bank Resolution and Recovery
Directive ... which may imply a bail-in," he said, referring to
bank depositors being forced to contribute to recapitalisation,
similar to a raid on deposits in Cyprus in 2013.
Greece is talking to the European Commission, the European
Central Bank (ECB), the euro zone's European Stability Mechanism
and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on reforms. But the
IMF's participation in stumping up cash is far from certain.
"IMF participation also, to a large extent, depends on the
debt sustainability analysis and a possible debt reprofiling,"
Dombrovskis said.
Under the deal, Greece is set to receive up to 25 billion
euros of international money to recapitalise its banks, three of
which are majority-owned by Greece's bank bailout fund HFSF.
The ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism is assessing the
capital needs of National Bank of Greece, Piraeus
, Alpha Bank and Eurobank, and is
expected to release the results of those checks on Oct. 31.
A Greek central bank source said on Tuesday stress tests
would be "better than expected" but did not give a figure.
Disagreements emerged with representatives of lenders in
Athens last week over Greece's reform progress, needed to unlock
a sub-tranche of 3 billion euros.
The biggest disagreement was over the mechanism to tackle
non-performing loans at banks. Athens wants protection from
foreclosures to cover property values of at least 200,000 euros.
Lenders say the threshold should be about 120,000 euros.
Coming up with an effective mechanism to cope with bad loans
is important for Greek banks because of the impact of
non-performing loans on capital buffers.
(Editing by Louise Ireland)