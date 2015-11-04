BRUSSELS Nov 4 The euro zone may need to spend
only 10 billion euros or less to help recapitalise Greek banks,
a senior EU official said, after an ECB test showed the sector
would need an extra 14.4 billion euros of capital if major risks
materialised.
Euro zone creditors have earmarked up to 25 billion euros
($27 billion) within the latest, 86-billion-euro bailout, to
recapitalise banks after people pulled their money out earlier
this year fearing Greece might leave the euro zone.
"It looks like ... out of the envelope of the 25 billion ...
the 10 billion which is sitting in the ESM (European Stability
Mechanism) would suffice," a senior EU official said.
"Given the results of the comprehensive assessment (of bank
capital needs by the European Central Bank) I don't think
anybody will be obsessing about this ... until the 15th of
November, because as it turns out, the 10 billion will suffice
for now."
The release of the remaining 15 billion, now unlikely to be
needed, is linked to the completion of a formal stage in the
bailout called the first review, in which creditors assess which
of the agreed reforms have been implemented.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss progress in the
implementation of Greek reforms next Monday.
The outstanding issues on which Athens and the creditors
still need to find agreement are a law on foreclosures,
value-added tax (VAT) on private schools, VAT and social
security payments for debtors and minimum prices of generic
drugs.
Euro zone ministers agreed this first review should be
finished no later than Nov. 15. Many officials now see this as
unrealistic because of some delays in the process, so if Greece
had needed to use the remaining 15 billion euros, it may well
have been unable to do so.
More money to boost Greek bank capital is likely to come
from private investors, keen not to dilute their current
holdings too much, as well as from losses imposed on existing
shareholders and junior bondholders of Greek banks.
While an EU law that imposes losses on senior bondholders of
banks comes into force only on Jan. 1, euro zone finance
ministers agreed in August that senior bondholders of Greek
banks would also have to contribute to the recapitalisation.
"There needs to be, under most circumstances, a contribution
from senior bondholders," the official said, but said its size
depended on several other factors along the recapitalisation
process.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Francesco Guarascio; Editing
by Ruth Pitchford)