ATHENS Nov 10 Greek bankers are sanguine that
their capital-raising spree to fill holes revealed in a European
Central Bank health check will bear fruit, but a snag with
lenders over home-foreclosure reforms may dent the funding
effort.
Greece's four big banks - National, Piraeus
, Eurobank and Alpha - need to
fill a 14.4 billion euro ($15.46 billion) capital hole, a
shortfall more than 3.6 times their current market worth.
It will be their third recapitalisation since 2013 when
Greece's bank rescue fund HFSF and private investors pumped 28.7
billion euros into the four banks, followed by a second 8.3
billion euro boost by mostly foreign investors last year.
Banks and regulators want to wrap up the exercise by the end
of this year, before European Union bank resolution rules go
into full effect in January, potentially affecting large
depositors in the burden sharing.
But as banks start their book-building to lure private
investors to their share offerings, disagreement between Athens
and its creditors over tighter protection against primary home
foreclosures for problem borrowers is raising concerns.
Greece's left-wing government is keen to avoid indebted
Greeks losing their homes - especially at a time when the
country is set to provide food and shelter for tens of thousands
of migrants and refugees.
But on Monday euro zone finance ministers called on Athens
to finalise pending reforms, flagging that without compliance a
10 billion euros sum earmarked for the recapitalization may not
be unlocked.
"Our assessment is that the recap will go well and will be
concluded successfully," Louka Katseli, head of the Greek banks
association told Reuters.
But other bankers admit that the clash between the leftist
government and its lenders over home foreclosures is not going
unnoticed among investment circles.
"The newsflow on foreclosures created noise and is on the
mind of some investors, but overall there is interest in the
offerings," said another banker at one of the four lenders. "If
there is a fast compromise, it will help."
BOOKS OPEN
Banks will seek to fill as much as possible of their capital
needs from private investors. At the very least, they will aim
to cover the baseline scenario of a 4.4 billion euro shortfall
with private capital before they resort to state aid from the
HFSF rescue fund.
The HFSF, or Hellenic Financial Stability Fund, will provide
funds when required by buying contingent convertible bonds
(CoCos) and new shares the lenders will issue at a ratio of 75
percent CoCos, 25 percent new stock.
Under Greece's third 86 billion euro bailout, 25 billion has
been set as a buffer for the HFSF to backstop the
recapitalisation.
Piraeus Bank, Greece's second-largest bank which needs to
plug a 4.9 billion euro hole, 15 times its market worth, was the
first to begin its book-building last week.
"The book will likely close by Friday, at the latest," a
banker at Piraeus told Reuters, declining to be named. "There is
a good number of binding offers for the new shares and optimism
we will meet our goal to at least cover 1.6 billion euros."
Piraeus generated 600 million euros of core equity capital
via a debt exchange offer to bondholders last week, leaving it
with a need to raise another 1.6 billion euros from the market
to fill a baseline capital gap of 2.21 billion euros.
Third-largest lender Eurobank is set to begin its
book-building later this week, "likely on Wednesday", a source
at the bank said.
Eurobank, 35.4 percent owned by the country's bank rescue
fund, had the smallest shortfall - 2.12 billion euros - among
the four lenders under the ECB stress test's "adverse" scenario.
Fourth in size Alpha Bank, 66 percent owned by the HFSF
rescue fund, is set to open its book on a planned share offering
later this week, a senior executive at the bank told Reuters.
"Overall, indications of interest are encouraging," the
executive said, declining to be named.
Another banker at National said the bank would soon follow.
The group plans to sell its Turkish unit Finansbank
to generate capital to fill a 4.6 billion euro capital gap.
"Contacts with investors are going well, management has made
stops abroad, in London, New York and other financial centres
where there is potential interest," the banker said. "We will
not go for a hard underwriting in our offering."
For a FACTBOX on banks' capital raising plans click on
