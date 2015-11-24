ATHENS Nov 24 Two of Greece's four big banks,
Piraeus and National, will need 5.7 billion
euros ($6.07 billion) in recapitalisation money from the euro
zone to help plug a capital shortfall, less than initially
expected, the government said on Tuesday.
Rival Eurobank and Alpha managed to
raise enough funds through share sales to private investors to
plug their own capital gaps.
"ccording to the latest data, two systemic banks managed to
cover all their capital needs from private investors,"
government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said in a statement.
"The other two have more than covered the needs identified
under the baseline scenario and will need about 5.7 billion
euros from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund to conclude the
process," she said.
The four banks were found to have a combined capital
shortfall of 14.4 billion euros under the so-called adverse
scenario in a European central bank review last month.
A European official last week estimated the banks would need
between 6-9 billion euros from the euro zone.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Silvia Aloisi)