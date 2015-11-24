ATHENS Nov 24 Two of Greece's four big banks, Piraeus and National, will need 5.7 billion euros ($6.07 billion) in recapitalisation money from the euro zone to help plug a capital shortfall, less than initially expected, the government said on Tuesday.

Rival Eurobank and Alpha managed to raise enough funds through share sales to private investors to plug their own capital gaps.

"ccording to the latest data, two systemic banks managed to cover all their capital needs from private investors," government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said in a statement.

"The other two have more than covered the needs identified under the baseline scenario and will need about 5.7 billion euros from the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund to conclude the process," she said.

The four banks were found to have a combined capital shortfall of 14.4 billion euros under the so-called adverse scenario in a European central bank review last month.

A European official last week estimated the banks would need between 6-9 billion euros from the euro zone. ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, writing by Silvia Aloisi)