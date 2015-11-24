(Adds government comment, background)
By Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS Nov 24 Two of Greece's four big banks,
Piraeus and National, will need 5.7 billion
euros ($6.1 billion) of recapitalisation money from the euro
zone to help plug a capital shortfall, well below initial
forecasts, the government said.
Rival Eurobank and Alpha managed to
raise enough funds through share sales to private investors to
plug their own capital gaps.
Overall the four banks were found to have a combined capital
shortfall of 14.4 billion euros under the so-called adverse
scenario in a European Central Bank review last month.
"ccording to the latest data, two systemic banks managed to
cover all their capital needs from private investors,"
government spokeswoman Olga Gerovasili said on Tuesday.
"The other two ... will need about 5.7 billion euros from
the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund to conclude the process,"
she said in a statement, adding this would put to rest worries
that current account holders may have to foot part of the bill.
"The success of the recapitalisation process ... puts an end
to speculation about a haircut in deposits."
Under new European rules that come into force in January
depositors with more than 100,000 euros, as well as shareholders
and bondholders will have to bear losses before public money can
be used to prop up a bank.
A European official last week estimated the Greek banks
would need between 6-9 billion euros from the euro zone.
The latest bailout deal agreed by Greece and its
international creditors in August allocated up to 25 billion
euros for bank recapitalisation, but Gerovasili said that
estimate had proved "completely wrong."
Piraeus and National also sold shares to investors last week
and put in place measures to lower their capital needs but, as
expected, could not cover the whole shortfall identified by the
ECB under its most pessimistic scenario.
Despite the lower-than-forecast need for external help,
Greek banks are not out of the woods, some analysts say.
Standard & Poor's said last week the recapitalisation of the
four top banks would only be enough to absorb the losses they
were expected to post over the next 12 to 18 months.
Greek banks are still subject to capital controls that were
first introduced last June after months of wrangling between the
government and creditors led to a 40 billion euro deposit run.
($1 = 0.9384 euros)
(Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Catherine Evans)