ATHENS Dec 3 National Bank of Greece
raised 300 million euro from a share offering to domestic
investors as part of measures to shore up its capital, a bank
official said on Thursday.
"National Bank achieved its target and raised 300 million
euros," the official said, who requested anonymity as the figure
is due to be officially announced later.
Greece's largest lender by assets was found to have a
capital shortfall of 4.6 billion euros ($4.86 billion) under an
adverse scenario in a European Central Bank health check in
October.
It has raised some 1.28 billion euros from a bond-for-shares
swap, a share placement to international investors and other
actions approved by the ECB.
An additional 308 million euros will result from converting
of other capital instruments into common shares, leaving a
shortfall of 2.7 billion euros under the adverse scenario that
is expected to be filled through state aid, the bank has said.
The European Commission's competition authority has already
approved the state aid in contingent convertible bonds and
shares.
Greece's four largest lenders were found to have a combined
capital shortfall of 14.4 billion euros under the so-called
adverse scenario in a European central bank review in October.
National and Piraeus will need 5.7 billion euros
of recapitalisation money from the euro zone, well below the 25
billion euros set aside under Greece's third bailout programme.
Eurobank and Alpha Bank managed to
raise enough funds through share sales to private investors to
plug their own capital gaps without state aid.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, edditing by Paul Taylor)