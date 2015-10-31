BRIEF-Lifco posts organic growth of 7.5 pct in Q1
* Q1 net sales increased by 18.1 per cent to SEK 2,423 (2,051) million.
FRANKFURT Oct 31 An increase of 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion)in Greek banks' non-performing loans equates to an 11 percent adjustment on the total stock of such loans, the European Central Bank said in a presentation on Saturday. ($1 = 0.9086 euros) (Reporting By John O'Donnell and Francesco Canepa; editing by Susan Thomas)
* Q1 net sales increased by 18.1 per cent to SEK 2,423 (2,051) million.
* SocGen reports Q1 net income down 19 pct (Releads, adds CEO comments, details, share price)