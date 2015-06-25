BRUSSELS, June 25 The Greek debt crisis should not produce any fallout for financial institutions in the euro zone, the European Central Bank's top banking supervisor said on Thursday.

"We don't expect second-round effects of the Greek crisis on the banks under the single supervisory mechanism or European banks as a matter of fact," the ECB's banking supervision chair Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)