UPDATE 1-Warren Buffett says he sold a third of stake in IBM -CNBC
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
BRUSSELS, June 25 The Greek debt crisis should not produce any fallout for financial institutions in the euro zone, the European Central Bank's top banking supervisor said on Thursday.
"We don't expect second-round effects of the Greek crisis on the banks under the single supervisory mechanism or European banks as a matter of fact," the ECB's banking supervision chair Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek)
May 4 Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet has sold "a reasonable amount" of his stake in International Business Machines Corp after the stock crossed $180, CNBC reported.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S