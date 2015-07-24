PARIS, July 24 European Central Bank governing
council member Christian Noyer wants to see an urgent initial
injection of capital for Greek banks before the autumn tests
that the ECB plans on what their exact needs are, he said in an
interview with Le Monde.
Such a move "would be preferable to stabilise the sector",
he said in the interview, which was published on the newspaper's
web site.
Noyer also said he was against the idea of asking the Greek
banks' major clients to contribute to the recapitalisation - as
was the case with the Cyprus banks bailout in 2013 - since most
of those clients in the Greek case were small and medium-sized
enterprises.
"My position is widely held on the council of governors," he
said, adding that clarification on that subject "would favour
the return of confidence and bring back a large part of the 90
billion euros ($98.76 billion) that have left Greece since
2010".
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus and Yann LeGuernigou; Editing by
James Regan)