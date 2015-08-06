BRIEF-Egyptian Exchange says EG Holding sells stake in Prime Holding For Financial Investments
* EG Holding sells 7.2 million shares of Prime Holding For Financial Investments to Sum Investmnets for EGP 36 million Source :(http://bit.ly/2qHsvo6)
ATHENS Aug 6 Greece's banking share index rebounded sharply on Wednesday after a three-day plunge that wiped out 63 percent of its market value as buyers emerged at beaten down price levels.
At 0906 GMT the index was up 12.2 percent, led by National Bank which was up 27 percent. Piraeus Bank reversed early losses and was in positive territory. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)
LONDON, May 4 HSBC's deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the U.S. Department of Justice may impact the bank's ability to repatriate some $8 billion in capital the lender has 'trapped' in the country, its finance director said on Thursday.