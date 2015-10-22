ATHENS Oct 22 Greece's four big banks will turn
to private investors to plug any capital shortfalls the European
Central Bank's asset quality review and baseline stress tests
reveal, two banking sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
The HFSF, Greece's bank bailout fund, will cover any
additional capital needs found in the ECB health check's adverse
scenario if it cannot be raised in the market, the banking
sources told Reuters, as the authorities finalise their
recapitalisation framework.
Capital controls, new austerity measures imposed as part of
the country's third international bailout and a mountain of
non-performing loans have increased the credit risk and reduced
the profitability outlook of Greek banks.
The European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism is
assessing the capital needs of National Bank of Greece
, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and Eurobank
. Results are expected by the end of the month.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Hugh Lawson)