(Adds comment by Single Resolution Board head)
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS Oct 22 Greece's four big banks will turn
to private investors to plug any capital shortfalls revealed by
the European Central Bank's asset-quality review and baseline
stress tests, two banking sources close to the matter said on
Thursday.
The HFSF, Greece's bank bailout fund, will cover any
additional capital needs found in the ECB health check's adverse
scenario if the money cannot be raised in the market, the
banking sources told Reuters, as the authorities finalise their
recapitalisation framework.
Capital controls, new austerity measures imposed as part of
the country's third international bailout and a mountain of
non-performing loans have increased the credit risk and reduced
the profitability outlook of Greek banks.
The European Central Bank's Single Supervisory Mechanism
(SSM) is assessing the capital needs of National Bank of Greece
, Piraeus, Alpha Bank and Eurobank
. Results are expected by the end of the month.
The ECB's comprehensive assessment of the banks' books will
include scrutiny of their loan portfolios and stress tests
carried out using baseline and more adverse scenarios for the
course of the Greek economy to project possible credit losses up
to 2017.
"The AQR (asset-quality review) and the baseline scenario
capital needs will have to be covered by the private sector, the
additional capital shortfall under the adverse scenario by the
HFSF," one of the bankers said, declining to be named.
The Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) currently owns
majority stakes in all Greek banks except Eurobank, in which it
holds a 35.4 percent stake.
Under an international bailout agreed last summer, Greece is
set to receive up to 25 billion euros ($28.03 billion) of public
money to recapitalise its ailing banks.
Two other senior bankers told Reuters on Tuesday the total
bill to shore up the banks' capital bases will cost less than 20
billion euros.
"Banks' new share offerings will be non-pre-emptive, meaning
that existing shareholders, including the HFSF rescue fund, will
waive their rights," the second source said on Thursday.
The new shares will be placed using a book-building process,
and banks have already begun pre-marketing efforts with
potential investors as they await the outcome of the health
check.
It will be their third recapitalisation since 2013. The HFSF
pumped about 25 billion euros into the banks in June 2013, with
the four lenders raising another 3 billion from private
investors. A second recapitalisation followed in May 2014, when
banks raised another 8.3 billion euros mostly from foreign
institutional investors.
Under the new plan, the HFSF could see a significant
dilution of its holdings. It is already nursing losses of more
than 20 billion euros as the combined market worth of the four
banks now stands at 5.34 billion euros.
The bankers said it is still unclear what percentage the
HFSF's stakes in the banks will be allowed to fall to under the
recapitalisations.
Greek bank shares have plunged 69 percent in the
year to date.
"The prevailing view at the SSM is that the HFSF is a
backstop and will suffer dilution when there is private sector
interest. The same thing happened last year when banks raised
money from the market," one of the bankers said.
In Brussels, the head of Europe's Single Resolution Board,
its newest bank regulator, expressed hope that private investors
would step up to the plate.
"I would hope for private investors to participate in any
needed recapitalisation after the comprehensive assessment the
banks are currently undergoing," Elke Koenig told Reuters.
"Wherever the state steps in, over time the state should try
to dispose of those shares."
MIX OF COCOS AND SHARES
Capital shortfalls shown up under the adverse scenario in
the stress tests could be covered by the bank rescue fund, which
will buy a mix of new shares and contingent convertible bonds
(Cocos) issued by the lenders.
"The biggest part of the adverse scenario need will be
covered by Cocos," one of the bankers said.
"The terms and conditions have not been finalised. There is
discussion between the SSM and DG Competition on the coupon
mechanism. The new shares the HFSF will buy will most likely
have full voting rights."
The coupon on the Cocos will likely range between 7 and 9.5
percent, with set triggers that lead to conversion into shares,
the banker said.
"The logic of Greece's agreement with the ESM is to maximise
private investor participation and minimise the state aid
component," one of the bankers said.
Banks have until the end of the year to tap investors and
complete the capital raising to avoid the risk of "bailing in"
uninsured depositors under the EU's bank resolution rules, which
take effect in January.
"The fact that all four will come out to market in a short
time span is a challenge, but there is no other choice," the
banker said.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels,
Editing by Hugh Lawson)