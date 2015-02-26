LONDON Feb 26 Greece's leading banks are
considering offloading part of their portfolios of shipping debt
worth billions of dollars in a bid to shore up their capital,
according to banking and ship financing sources.
Greece has secured an extension to its bailout from its
European partners, but the danger of it unravelling and of
Greece being pushed out of the euro zone still exists, raising
the risk that Greek banks could face large deposit losses in the
future to add to those they have already had.
"There are several portfolios being shopped around at the
moment, including shipping loans," one banking source said.
"It makes sense for the Greek banks which face a huge liquidity
problem to transfer these assets to third parties because they
do not have the structures in place to collect bad debt."
The banker and a ship-finance source said such debt could be
attractive for private equity players who have been scooping up
distressed assets in shipping due to the sector downturn.
"If they can find buyers, certainly one way to raise cash is
through distressed deals. If the pricing is attractive enough,
this would be private equity and hedge fund territory," the ship
finance source said.
A separate ship-finance source said Greek banks were also
approaching ship owners directly and offering to sell their
performing loans back to them at a discount.
"Even at a slight discount, this will help bolster
underlying capital and buy some breathing space for the banks.
It's also a good way of getting loans off their books. For ship
owners who have cash, it would be a good option too," the source
said.
Bank of Piraeus, Eurobank and their
rivals National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank
are estimated to have shipping portfolios of at least
$10 billion in total, ship industry sources said.
An Alpha official told Reuters the bank was "not considering
selling shipping loans".
Eurobank declined to comment. An executive at Piraeus Bank
said they could look into selling some loans if approached by
interested buyers, adding that nothing was imminent.
An official with National Bank of Greece, whose chief
executive and chairman are expected to step down, said there was
"no such decision" on shipping.
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopolous and Lefteris
Papadimas in Athens Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)