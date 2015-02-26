* Greece still faces risk of exit from euro zone
* Dry bulk ship owners facing tougher funding squeeze
By Jonathan Saul and Sophie Sassard
LONDON, Feb 26 The global slump in demand for
dry freight commodities is adding more pain to Greece's already
crisis-hit banks by heaping pressure on many of their shipowner
clients, particularly the smaller companies.
This is in part pushing the banks to consider slimming down
their shipping portfolios, moves that would also free up needed
banking capital, according to bank and shipping-finance sources.
A number of smaller Greek shipping companies have already
been looking for non-Greek financing, a maritime lender said.
Greece has secured an extension to its bailout from its
European partners, but the danger of it unravelling and of
Greece being pushed out of the euro zone still exists, raising
the risk that Greek banks could face large deposit losses in the
future to add to those they have already had.
But added to this, Greek banks face exposure to dry freight,
essentially the transport of non-oil commodities, which is
experiencing its worst conditions since the 1980s due to
weakening demand for industrial goods from buyers like China.
Greek shipowners together put Greece among the world's top
three bulker-owning nations.
The banking and ship finance sources said Greece's leading
banks are considering offloading part of their shipping debt
worth billions of dollars, including dry freight exposure, in a
bid to shore up their capital.
"There are several portfolios being shopped around at the
moment, including shipping loans," one banking source said.
"It makes sense for the Greek banks which face a huge
liquidity problem to transfer these assets to third parties
because they do not have the structures in place to collect bad
debt."
One banker and a ship-finance source said such debt could be
attractive for private equity players who have been scooping up
distressed assets in shipping due to the sector downturn.
"If they can find buyers, certainly one way to raise cash is
through distressed deals. If the pricing is attractive enough,
this would be private equity and hedge fund territory," the
ship-finance source said.
A second ship-finance source said Greek banks were also
approaching ship owners directly and offering to sell their
performing loans back to them at a discount.
"Even at a slight discount, this will help bolster
underlying capital and buy some breathing space for the banks.
It's also a good way of getting loans off their books. For ship
owners who have cash, it would be a good option too," the source
said.
Bank of Piraeus, Eurobank and their
rivals National Bank of Greece and Alpha Bank
are estimated to have shipping portfolios of at least
$10 billion in total, ship industry sources said.
While this is small in global terms, it represents a
potentially useful way of freeing up capital.
Eurobank declined to comment when contacted. An executive at
Piraeus Bank said they could look into selling some loans if
approached by interested buyers, adding that nothing was
imminent.
An Alpha official told Reuters the bank was "not considering
selling shipping loans". Some sources said, however, that Alpha,
which late last year raised over $500 million in a transaction
back by shipping loans, may still examine such moves.
An official with National Bank of Greece, whose chief
executive and chairman are expected to step down, said there was
"no such decision" on shipping.
DRY FREIGHT WOES
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index,
tracking rates for ships carrying dry bulk commodities and seen
by investors as an indicator of global industrial activity, has
slumped this month to its lowest ever level.
There have already been casualties with three dry shipping
firms in Denmark, China and South Korea filing for bankruptcy
this month.
"There is more pressure than before especially for the
smaller owners," a leading Greek shipowner said. "The banks in
general have been less keen to extend credit to dry bulk owners
and the Greeks are the dominant community within that."
Svein Engh, group head of CIT Maritime Finance, a unit of
U.S. commercial lender CIT Group, said it had been
approached by small to mid-sized Greek ship owners looking for
"alternative financing".
"We do have the impression it is difficult for a lot of them
as historically they would have banked with the Greek banks and
they do not really seem to be able to do much or be very active
these days."
(Additional reporting by George Georgiopolous and Lefteris
Papadimas in Athens and Steven Slater in London, Editing by
Jeremy Gaunt)