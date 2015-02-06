* Goldman, Deutsche cut forecasts, target price
* Some Greek bank stocks fall over 5 pct
* Cite rising uncertainty, funding risks
* Base case is that Greece stays in euro zone
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, Feb 6 Greek bank shares fell on Friday,
capping a week of wild trading swings, as brokers cut their
forecasts on worries over dwindling deposits and the effects of
political brinksmanship between Greece and its creditors.
Greek banks' dependence on central-bank funding -- and the
European Central Bank's move to deny the use of Greek bonds as
collateral -- has ratcheted up tension as Greece's new leftist
government tries to deliver on promises it would scrap austerity
measures and negotiate a debt write-off.
Athens-listed lenders, including Alpha Bank and
National Bank of Greece, had fallen more than 5
percent by 1200 GMT. The losses came after Goldman Sachs and
Deutsche Bank cut their profit forecasts and price targets on
the sector, citing rising uncertainty over funding and growth.
The Athens FTSE banks index was down 3.8 percent,
still up some 20 percent since last Friday but 17 percent below
the past week's highs.
Both Goldman and Deutsche said their base case was that
Greece would remain in the euro zone, thus avoiding a messy
"Grexit" from the currency bloc. But they warned that a reported
rise in deposit outflows to a monthly record of some 11 billion
euros ($12.60 billion) in January had raised risks of a crisis.
"The final outcome of negotiations between Greece and its
official creditors could either make or break the Greek banks in
our view," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note to clients,
downgrading Alpha Bank and National Bank of Greece to "Neutral"
from "Buy".
"We believe political compromise is possible, but not likely
to be straightforward."
Deutsche cut its price targets on several Greek banks
including National Bank of Greece, whose target was halved.
Greek officials dismiss the threat of a banking crisis. The
governor of the Greek central bank, Yannis Stournaras, said on
Thursday banks were solid and under control. "There is
absolutely no problem with the banks," he said.
Some investors do see potential upside. Franklin Templeton
emerging markets fund manager Mark Mobius said Greece's
long-term investment outlook remained good and that the
country's bank stocks looked attractive.
($]1 = 0.8731 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)