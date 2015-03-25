MUNICH, March 25 European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann on Wednesday urged Greek banks receiving so-called emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from their national central bank to improve their liquidity position.

Earlier on Wednesday, a banking source told Reuters the ECB had raised the cap on ELA that Greek banks can draw from the country's central bank to above 71 billion euros ($77.84 billion) from 69.8 billion previously.

The ECB has raised the cap in increments, small steps that keep pressure on Athens to strike a deal with its creditors.

