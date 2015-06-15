BERLIN, June 15 No one in the Eurogroup of euro
zone finance ministers wants Greece to leave the euro zone but
Athens is turning that into an option, Belgian Finance Minister
Johan Van Overtveldt said on Monday.
Speaking in Berlin, Van Overtveldt added that the euro
zone's credibility would be damaged if agreements with Greece
were changed, and radical forces in other countries emboldened
if Athens' demands were met.
He spoke after the Greek government stuck to demands on
Monday that its creditors propose less harsh terms for a
cash-for-reforms deal after talks collapsed.
