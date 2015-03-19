BRUSSELS, March 19 Belgian Prime Minister
Charles Michel condemned a plan to discuss Greece's debts to the
euro zone with the leaders of France and Germany on Thursday
without including Belgium and other smaller members of the bloc.
"It's a bad method," Michel told reporters as he arrived for
an EU summit in Brussels where Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras is due to hold a discussion on the sidelines with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.
Michel said they were free to hold general discussions but
could take no decisions affecting those not represented. He said
he would voice his criticism of the procedure during the summit.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)