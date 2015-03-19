(Updates after Tusk meets Benelux leaders)
BRUSSELS, March 19 Leaders of the Benelux states
criticised a plan to discuss Greece's debts to the euro zone
with the leaders of France and Germany on the sidelines of an EU
summit on Thursday, excluding smaller members of the currency
bloc.
Criticism by Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel and his
Dutch and Luxembourg colleagues prompted summit chairman Donald
Tusk to hold a separate meeting with the trio where he reassured
them their views would be represented and that no decisions
would be taken.
A spokesman for European Council president Tusk offered to
convene a mini-summit of all 19 euro zone members to discuss
Greece's difficulties, but no leader supported the idea.
Tusk assured the Benelux leaders that he and other chiefs of
EU institutions -- European Commission President Jean-Claude
Juncker, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Jeroen
Dijsselbloem, chair of euro zone finance ministers - would
ensure the common interests of the creditors were represented.
"It's a bad method," Michel had told reporters as he arrived
for the 28-nation summit, where Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras will meet on the sidelines later in the day with German
Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois Hollande.
Michel said they were free to talk but should take no
decisions affecting those not represented. Luxembourg Prime
Minister Xavier Bettel said: "I would like to have been there."
Not all smaller euro zone states agreed. Alexander Stubb,
prime minister of Finland, said he had full confidence in the
French and German leaders to represent the creditors' position.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop
and John Stonestreet)