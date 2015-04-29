(Adds deputy PM quotes, ECB liquidity hike)
By Renee Maltezou and Angeliki Koutantou
ATHENS, April 29 Euro zone officials will
discuss Greece on Wednesday after Athens said it would present a
list of reforms for legislation to show it is serious about
acting on pledges to secure aid.
The reform list is not expected to offer major new
concessions beyond those already discussed with EU and IMF
lenders, but Athens is hoping it will speed up slow-moving talks
and allow for at least an initial deal to ease its cash crunch.
The reforms will first be discussed at a meeting of euro
zone finance ministry officials at 1230 GMT on Wednesday. They
will then be assessed at a broader meeting of technical-level
teams from Greece and the lenders in Brussels on Thursday, Greek
government officials said.
Despite the skepticism of lenders, Greece's government is
hoping an "interim" deal can be struck before a May 12 payment
of 750 million euros to the IMF that Greek officials have
suggested could be difficult to pull off without more aid.
The lenders have said a partial disbursement of a pending
aid tranche is not possible until Greece has presented a full
list of reforms but the government is hoping an initial deal
will prompt the European Central Bank to loosen restrictions
that prevent Greek banks from buying more Treasury bills.
"We are now aiming at a 'minimum', let's say, agreement in
which we combine some things that we will agree to implement
immediately with the relaxation of the ECB restrictions," Deputy
Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis told Sto Kokkino radio.
"We have two options. There is the negative scenario, not
reaching a deal... which we don't want, we are fighting to reach
a deal. On the other hand, Europe also has a dilemma and an
option. They must also decide."
The ECB, which has kept Greek banks on a tight leash while
talks with lenders continue, raised the cap on emergency
liquidity assistance available for Greek banks by 1.4 billion
euros to 76.9 billion euros, a banking source told Reuters on
Wednesday.
But Greece is hoping the ECB will also lift the ceiling on
the amount of T-bills the Greek state can issue to finance its
needs and on the amount of T-bills Greek banks can submit as
collateral in exchange for funds if it makes progress in talks
with lenders.
The discussion with lenders on concrete proposals for
legislation is meant to underline the government's intent, after
the lenders accused Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government
of dragging its feet and failing to produce results.
The proposals will include tax and public administration
reforms, a tax on television broadcasting rights and TV
advertisements, an official said. Tourists on popular Greek
islands will be required to use a credit card for transactions
of more that 70 euros in an effort to crack down on tax evasion.
Talks with lenders have been held up on disagreement about
major issues like pension and labour reform as well as a
proposed value-added tax hike on Greek tourist islands, and it
was not immediately clear if the government planned to cede more
ground on those issues during talks with lenders this week.
One official said the government would try to move forward
on the labour deadlock by pushing back its plan to raise the
minimum wage, a move the lenders oppose.
However, Greece's deputy labour minister reiterated the
government would not agree to demands for further pension cuts.
"Our government is making every possible effort right now to
have a positive deal, which will respect our programme, which
will respect the main principle of our programme since we took
power, which is to put a brake on wage and pension cuts," Deputy
Labour Minister Dimitris Stratoulis told Mega TV.
The draft bill is expected to be debated at a cabinet
meeting in Athens on Thursday, a finance ministry official said.
Once approved, it would then go on to be debated in parliament.
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
(Additional reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa
Babington; editing by Anna Willard)