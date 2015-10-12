ATHENS Oct 12 The Greek parliament will vote
this week on an omnibus bill cutting pensions, raising the
retirement age and increasing punishments for tax evasion ahead
of the country's first bailout review later this month.
Athens hopes to conclude the review and recapitalise its
banks quickly, to secure fresh aid and talks on debt relief. But
it must first enact a long list of reforms detailed in the
86-billion-euro bailout plan.
The bill on a first set of reforms will go to parliamentary
committees on Tuesday with a plenary vote due by Saturday,
officials said. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' parliamentary
group will discuss the bill behind closed doors on Monday.
Inspectors from the European Commission, European Central
Bank, euro zone rescue fund and International Monetary Fund are
expected in Athens this month to assess progress on the aid deal
agreed in August, Greece's third international bailout.
Tsipras wants talks on restructuring Greece's massive debts
-- set to exceed 180 percent of GDP this year -- to start before
the end of the year. He has said Athens aims to wrap up the
review in November and the bank recapitalisation in December.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers said last week
that its biggest creditor governments agreed Greece should spend
no more than 15 percent of GDP a year on debt servicing but that
details of how relief should be granted must be negotiated.
The bill does not include details on the terms of the bank
recapitalisation, which the government hopes will protect
deposits and clean up bad loans. Officials said the government
would present separate legislation on the financial sector soon.
The draft law gradually raises the retirement age to 67
years by 2022 and cuts pensions by 10 percent for people below
that age who have already retired but have yet to reach 67.
The government has promised to present a comprehensive
pension reform plan by December. A panel on the pension system's
viability is due to issue its report this week, taking into
account demographics and the deterioration in employment during
years of crisis in which the economy shrank by a quarter.
The bill also raises tax on property rental income
retroactively from Jan. 1, 2015 and imposes stricter fines on
tax evasion, which according to government estimate deprives the
state of up to 20 billion euros ($22.74 billion) a year.
Those found guilty of tax evasion face up to two years in
prison and their bank accounts can be seized.
"The party is over," Tsipras told Syriza members on
Saturday, saying that fighting tax evasion and corruption were a
top priority. "The predators, those who owe the Greek people,
will appear one by one at the counter to pay the bill."
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by
Paul Taylor and Catherine Evans)